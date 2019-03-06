LATEST on Zim soccer legend George “Mastermind” Shaya “death story”

Update: SHAYA STILL HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERING..Family source

Football legend George Shaya is still admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and is recovering well after he had his left leg amputated last week. The five-time Soccer Star of the Year had been subject to speculative social media reports which suggested that he had died. However, a source close to the family dismissed the rumour.

Earlier it was reported:

George Shaya passed on in Harare today after a long illness barely weeks after having had his leg amputated.

“It’s very devastating to lose such a big talent, farewell to the greatest footballer of all tym # George Shaya#go well,” said a fan on social media.

Considered a Dynamos FC all time greatest player, Shaya dazzled Zimbabwe(in Rhodesia time) in the 1960s and 70s.

George was honoured with his fifth and final Soccer Star of the Year award in 1977 — and his third in succession — at a time when he was at the very peak of his athletic powers.