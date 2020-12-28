Douglas Mwonzora was elected MDC-T President in a chaotic election that saw violence as outgoing acting President Thokozani Khupe and her ally Morgen Komichi fled from the venue after they attempted to stop the process upon realising that Mwonzora was going to be elected.

Results tally:

The MDCT election board issued about 1027 ballot papers

New MDC-T President: Douglas Mwonzora with 884

Thokozani Khupe 118

Elias Mudzuri 14

Morgen Komichi 9

Khupe assaulted?

Unconfirmed reports say unidentified assailants attacked outgoing president Thokozani Khupe.

This was after Khupe, who was one of the candidates contesting for the opposition party’s presidency attempted to call off the election in the middle of the process. Khupe claimed that there was massive vote-rigging allegedly orchestrated by Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora.