HARARE: In another huge blow to the ordinary man, the price of bread has gone up again, this time by 50 percent. The increase is with effect from the 6th of March (tomorrow). A loaf of bread will now be retailing for $2.70 from the current $1.80.

The government had previously announced that it had engaged a local baker to produce cheaper loaves of bread using local materials. However, there seems to have been no development since the announcement.