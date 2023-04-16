Former Gokwe North school teacher Ms Flora Buka has defeated Justice Wadyajena in Gokwe-Nembudziya Zanu PF primary elections rerun. Zanu pf nullified previous results siting election irregularities.
Buka is bouncing back after she was fired from the party in 2014 on accusations related to working w then former VP Mujuru Buka 5070 Wadyajena 3759
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi beaten in Zvimba
Zvimba West Old vs New Results
Almost 2000 voters left Cde Ziyambi for Cde Dinha.
DINHA MERCY –
New Result: 6 022
Old Result: 4 104
ZIYAMBI ZIYAMBI-
New Result: 2 331
Old Result: 4 074
Reactions
The man who has presided over Zimbabwe’s Justice Ministry which has been used to persecute political opponents of the regime & journalists exposing corruption has lost ZANUPF primary elections for the second time.
Ziyambi Ziyambi lost to a little known Mercy Chivhere in Zvimba. pic.twitter.com/cbOWXDUcGs
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 15, 2023
One of Zimbabwe’s criminal politicians @JusticeMayorW has lost the ZANUPF primary election for the second time.
Do you still believe that social media doesn’t work?
Wadyajena looted US$5.8 million from Cottco, but was protected because of ZANUPF manipulated State institutions! pic.twitter.com/BeBHNg3VBw
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 15, 2023