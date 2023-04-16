Former Gokwe North school teacher Ms Flora Buka has defeated Justice Wadyajena in Gokwe-Nembudziya Zanu PF primary elections rerun. Zanu pf nullified previous results siting election irregularities.

Buka is bouncing back after she was fired from the party in 2014 on accusations related to working w then former VP Mujuru Buka 5070 Wadyajena 3759

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi beaten in Zvimba

Zvimba West Old vs New Results

Almost 2000 voters left Cde Ziyambi for Cde Dinha.

DINHA MERCY –

New Result: 6 022

Old Result: 4 104

ZIYAMBI ZIYAMBI-

New Result: 2 331

Old Result: 4 074

Reactions

The man who has presided over Zimbabwe’s Justice Ministry which has been used to persecute political opponents of the regime & journalists exposing corruption has lost ZANUPF primary elections for the second time. Ziyambi Ziyambi lost to a little known Mercy Chivhere in Zvimba. pic.twitter.com/cbOWXDUcGs — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 15, 2023