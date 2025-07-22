Winter heating turned fataI for five members of the same family, who died in their sleep after using a fire brazier (mbaura), it has been reported.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) they inhaled toxic fumes from the brazier, which they had used to keep warm overnight.

The heartbreaking tragedy occurred in Mabasa Village, Zvishavane.

“The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which five family members died at Gudhuza Village, Zvishavane after they had brought a charcoal brazier into their bedroom to warm themselves overnight on 20/07/25.

“The bodies were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary for post mortem.

“The victims were identified by their next of kin as:- Jeremiah Simango (42), John Ncube (57), Nigel Ncube, Denzel Simango (15) and Joedire Simango (8),” said ZRP in a X handle post.