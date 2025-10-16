Outspoken former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says vice president Constantino Chiwenga miscalculated in his attacks on Zviganandas.

Posting on his X handle, Mliswa who is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s errands boy, said Chiwenga was given bad advice and has lost the fight dismally.

“I have spoken about political miscalculations by the VP and him getting misleading advice.

“Now lately he has lost it on so many fronts:

“Obert Mpofu his right hand man -(Reshuffled) 0-1 Sanyatwe another ally-(Reshuffled) 0-2

Central Committee Vehicles (Given Against His Opinion) 0-3

ZANU PF Director General, Brigadier Gen (Rtd) Ezekiel Zabanyana (Fired) 0-4 Kuda Tagwirei (CC Co-Option Done) 0-5.

“He reportedly even tried to stop Party Commissar Machacha from reading about co-options but was overruled by ED!

“Unomira wega muZANU PF!

“SCORELINE

Zvigananda 5- General 0,” he said.