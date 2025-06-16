It was a mixed fortune galore for registered counter at the local bourse the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) for the week ending 13 June 2025.

ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Below is how shares exchanged hands during the period under review:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

OKZ.zw 28.50 +15.00%▲

TOP LOSERS SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

FML.zw 400.0000 -14.61%▼

HIPO.zw 697.1000 -12.86%▼

WILD.zw 4.0000 -11.07%▼

NPKZ.zw 72.0000 -10.56%▼

SEED.zw 237.5100 -10.39%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 194.97 -2.46%▼

Top 10 192.75 -2.69%▼

Top 15 195.58 -2.59%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 225.84 -1.70%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 15.0000 0.00% 4,539,646

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 203.6798 0.00% 77,786,148

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 195.51 -5.79%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.89 -5.82%▼

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 184.92 -1.82%▼

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 162.53 -2.42%▼

ZSE ICT 172.85 -0.21%▼

ZSE Materials 171.10 -1.37%▼

ZSE Real Estate 505.03 -1.81%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 184.12 -1.03%▼

ZSE Agriculture 161.64 -4.43%▼

ZSE ETF 488.40 0.00%

ZNSI 92.82 -1.61%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 58.0000 0.00% 213,629,222

TIG.zw 119.7500 +0.12% 1,300,138,100

MARKET ACTIVITY 13 JUNE 2025

Trades:

128

Turnover (ZWG)

269,411.78

Market Cap (ZWG)

60,426,780,845.87

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

103,056.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

6,875,187.00