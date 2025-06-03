The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has officially delisted Khayah Cement Limited following a voluntary resolution by its shareholders after the company was placed under corporate rescue.

The delisting was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ), in line with Section 11 of the ZSE Listing Requirements and Section 64 of the Securities and Exchange Act.

Investors are advised that Khayah securities are no longer tradable on the ZSE.

The resolution for the termination of the listing was made on the 19th May 2025.

In a statement, Khayah said it had adopted a resolution to be placed under corporate rescue in terms of the Insolvency Act [Chapter 6:07].

“The resolution took effect from December 20, it said, and was “duly filed with the Master of the High Court and the Registrar of Companies and other Business Entities”.

“Creditors and other stakeholders shall be notified of further processes by the corporate rescue practitioner,” Khayah said.

A corporate rescue provides a company with an opportunity to restructure its affairs and continue on a solvent business.

A corporate rescue shields the company from liquidation, safeguards stakeholders’ interests and enhances the likelihood of the company’s survival.