Shares at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) exchanged hands with mixed fortunes yesterday for some counters.

ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Below is how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse by close of business yesterday.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

DZL.zw 169.1437 +5.55%▲

SACL.zw 3.9931 +5.08%▲

NPKZ.zw 75.9500 +2.64%▲

ECO.zw 405.3432 +0.80%▲

HIPO.zw 615.6464 +0.60%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

FML.zw 389.2500 -10.85%▼

PROL.zw 100.0000 -10.55%▼

UNIF.zw 190.0000 -5.00%▼

CBZ.zw 750.0000 -3.47%▼

RIOZ.zw 99.9991 -2.11%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 209.64 -0.61%▼

Top 10 209.96 -0.79%▼

Top 15 211.59 -0.71%▼

Small Cap 100.11 -0.01%▼

Medium Cap 232.60 0.00%

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 9.0000 +12.50%▲ 3,631,717.04

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 190.0000 0.00% 82,313,384

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 202.59

-3.17%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.88 -0.79%▼

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 213.50 +0.20%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 168.31 +0.15%▲

ZSE ICT 181.79 +0.72%▲

ZSE Materials 167.62 -5.01%▼

ZSE Real Estate 445.00 -0.20%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 208.00 +0.46%▲

ZSE Agriculture 187.88 +0.64%▲

ZSE ETF 454.24 +0.41%▲

ZNSI 96.61 -0.49%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 77.0000 -3.05%▼ 283,611,208

TIG.zw 118.0000 -0.35%▼ 1,263,313,900

MARKET ACTIVITY 17 MARCH 2025

Trades:

114

Turnover (ZWG)

16,689,902.81

Market Cap (ZWG)

64,817,274,679.95

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

1,755.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

4,800.00

