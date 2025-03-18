Shares at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) exchanged hands with mixed fortunes yesterday for some counters.
ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.
Below is how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse by close of business yesterday.
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
DZL.zw 169.1437 +5.55%▲
SACL.zw 3.9931 +5.08%▲
NPKZ.zw 75.9500 +2.64%▲
ECO.zw 405.3432 +0.80%▲
HIPO.zw 615.6464 +0.60%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
FML.zw 389.2500 -10.85%▼
PROL.zw 100.0000 -10.55%▼
UNIF.zw 190.0000 -5.00%▼
CBZ.zw 750.0000 -3.47%▼
RIOZ.zw 99.9991 -2.11%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 209.64 -0.61%▼
Top 10 209.96 -0.79%▼
Top 15 211.59 -0.71%▼
Small Cap 100.11 -0.01%▼
Medium Cap 232.60 0.00%
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 9.0000 +12.50%▲ 3,631,717.04
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 190.0000 0.00% 82,313,384
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 202.59
-3.17%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.88 -0.79%▼
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 213.50 +0.20%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 168.31 +0.15%▲
ZSE ICT 181.79 +0.72%▲
ZSE Materials 167.62 -5.01%▼
ZSE Real Estate 445.00 -0.20%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 208.00 +0.46%▲
ZSE Agriculture 187.88 +0.64%▲
ZSE ETF 454.24 +0.41%▲
ZNSI 96.61 -0.49%▼
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 77.0000 -3.05%▼ 283,611,208
TIG.zw 118.0000 -0.35%▼ 1,263,313,900
MARKET ACTIVITY 17 MARCH 2025
Trades:
114
Turnover (ZWG)
16,689,902.81
Market Cap (ZWG)
64,817,274,679.95
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
1,755.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
4,800.00
Zwnews