The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.
The data by the ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services, shows mixed fortunes for registered counters.
ZSE aims to be the best in providing long term capital and risk management solutions to businesses and Governments whilst allowing the public to enjoy diversified, safe and easy investment.
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
TANG.zw 103.0000 +14.44%▲
MASH.zw 150.0000 +8.95%▲
BAT.zw 7500.0000 +7.14%▲
OKZ.zw 18.8535 +3.23%▲
SEED.zw 356.4313 +1.58%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
ZIMP.zw 8.0000 -20.39%▼
SACL.zw 4.1736 -16.75%▼
WILD.zw 3.9104 -1.99%▼
ECO.zw 450.9103 -1.97%▼
ZIMR.zw 27.5266 -1.69%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 201.53 +0.41%▲
Top 10 195.00 +0.42%▲
Top 15 201.65 +0.43%▲
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 247.71 +0.42%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 13.0000 0.00% 4,539,646
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 4.8800 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 215.0000 0.00% 77,786,148
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 196.91 -0.09%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.89 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 184.07 +0.72%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 161.32 0.00%
ZSE ICT 195.43 -2.08%▼
ZSE Materials 174.20 -0.24%▼
ZSE Real Estate 596.81 +4.63%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 182.49 +0.33%▲
ZSE Agriculture 167.30 +2.28%▲
ZSE ETF 499.69 0.00%
ZNSI 98.30 +0.92%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 80.2500 0.00% 257,828,371
TIG.zw 140.1120 +1.79%▲ 1,469,405,363
MARKET ACTIVITY 28 JULY 2025
Trades:
174
Turnover (ZWG)
1,977,991.97
Market Cap (ZWG)
62,944,696,262.04
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
0.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
3,136.40
Zwnews