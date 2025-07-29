The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.

The data by the ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services, shows mixed fortunes for registered counters.

ZSE aims to be the best in providing long term capital and risk management solutions to businesses and Governments whilst allowing the public to enjoy diversified, safe and easy investment.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

TANG.zw 103.0000 +14.44%▲

MASH.zw 150.0000 +8.95%▲

BAT.zw 7500.0000 +7.14%▲

OKZ.zw 18.8535 +3.23%▲

SEED.zw 356.4313 +1.58%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

ZIMP.zw 8.0000 -20.39%▼

SACL.zw 4.1736 -16.75%▼

WILD.zw 3.9104 -1.99%▼

ECO.zw 450.9103 -1.97%▼

ZIMR.zw 27.5266 -1.69%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 201.53 +0.41%▲

Top 10 195.00 +0.42%▲

Top 15 201.65 +0.43%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 247.71 +0.42%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 13.0000 0.00% 4,539,646

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 4.8800 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 215.0000 0.00% 77,786,148

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 196.91 -0.09%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.89 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 184.07 +0.72%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 161.32 0.00%

ZSE ICT 195.43 -2.08%▼

ZSE Materials 174.20 -0.24%▼

ZSE Real Estate 596.81 +4.63%▲

Modified Consumer Staples 182.49 +0.33%▲

ZSE Agriculture 167.30 +2.28%▲

ZSE ETF 499.69 0.00%

ZNSI 98.30 +0.92%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 80.2500 0.00% 257,828,371

TIG.zw 140.1120 +1.79%▲ 1,469,405,363

MARKET ACTIVITY 28 JULY 2025

Trades:

174

Turnover (ZWG)

1,977,991.97

Market Cap (ZWG)

62,944,696,262.04

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

3,136.40

Zwnews