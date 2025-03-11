The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released the details of how shares traded hands by close of business yesterday.

Apparently, ZSE’s core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Below is how shares exchanged hands:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

NPKZ.zw 65.0000 +8.33%▲

SEED.zw 376.0041 +1.62%▲

ECO.zw 366.3799 +1.42%▲

NMB.zw 371.9387 +0.30%▲

DZL.zw 146.2500 +0.17%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

ZIMR.zw 24.0000 -14.29%▼

UNIF.zw 200.0000 -1.96%▼

HIPO.zw 611.0000 -1.39%▼

EHZL.zw 21.3409 -0.89%▼

CBZ.zw 776.0000 -0.28%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 206.89 +0.40%▲

Top 10 207.69 +0.29%▲

Top 15 209.12 +0.33%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 227.72 +0.93%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 8.0000 0.00% 3,631,717.04

DMCS.zw 3.0000 -9.09%▼ 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 199.9500 0.00% 82,313,384

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 206.91

-0.54%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 357.61 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 207.81 +0.07%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 163.79 +1.30%▲

ZSE ICT 168.85 +1.15%▲

ZSE Materials 176.00 0.00%

ZSE Real Estate 477.43 0.00%

Modified Consumer Staples 202.02 +0.02%▲

ZSE Agriculture 181.59 -0.01%▼

ZSE ETF 469.13 -0.35%▼

ZNSI 96.21 +0.18%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 80.4100 0.00% 296,171,132.80

TIG.zw 112.1489 -0.21%▼ 1,200,671,730.85

MARKET ACTIVITY 10 MARCH 2025

Trades: 109

Turnover (ZWG)

3,471,612.05

Market Cap (ZWG)

63,465,646,570.69

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

18,678.62