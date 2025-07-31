The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE), is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands on 31 July 2025.
Data by ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services shows that counters registered mixed fortunes.
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
BAT.zw 8050.0000 +15.00%▲
TANG.zw 108.6917 +5.53%▲
WILD.zw 4.0000 +2.29%▲
MEIK.zw 354.1509 +1.19%▲
ECO.zw 453.2850 +0.70%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
UNIF.zw 112.0000 -14.50%▼
ARIS.zw 3.9508 -10.94%▼
SACL.zw 4.0005 -9.31%▼
SEED.zw 353.0389 -8.30%▼
PROL.zw 135.0062 -6.08%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 202.03 +0.29%▲
Top 10 195.68 +0.64%▲
Top 15 202.25 +0.58%▲
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 247.40 -0.97%▼
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 13.0000 0.00% 4,539,646
DMCS.zw 2.8494 -5.02%▼ 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 4.8000 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 216.0000 0.00% 77,786,148
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 196.49 +0.01%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.89 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 185.62 +0.13%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 160.05 -0.79%▼
ZSE ICT 196.45 +0.70%▲
ZSE Materials 168.57 -3.23%▼
ZSE Real Estate 592.40 -0.08%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 183.36 +0.13%▲
ZSE Agriculture 170.96 +1.93%▲
ZSE ETF 500.53 -0.17%▼
ZNSI 99.09 +1.07%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 80.5000 +0.31%▲ 257,828,371
TIG.zw 135.4944 +0.37%▲ 1,469,405,363
MARKET ACTIVITY 30 JULY 2025
Trades:
200
Turnover (ZWG)
7,324,880.35
Market Cap (ZWG)
63,165,854,714.26
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
0.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
2,130,875.20
