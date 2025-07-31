The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE), is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands on 31 July 2025.

Data by ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services shows that counters registered mixed fortunes.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

BAT.zw 8050.0000 +15.00%▲

TANG.zw 108.6917 +5.53%▲

WILD.zw 4.0000 +2.29%▲

MEIK.zw 354.1509 +1.19%▲

ECO.zw 453.2850 +0.70%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

UNIF.zw 112.0000 -14.50%▼

ARIS.zw 3.9508 -10.94%▼

SACL.zw 4.0005 -9.31%▼

SEED.zw 353.0389 -8.30%▼

PROL.zw 135.0062 -6.08%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 202.03 +0.29%▲

Top 10 195.68 +0.64%▲

Top 15 202.25 +0.58%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 247.40 -0.97%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 13.0000 0.00% 4,539,646

DMCS.zw 2.8494 -5.02%▼ 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 4.8000 0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 216.0000 0.00% 77,786,148

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 196.49 +0.01%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 356.89 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 185.62 +0.13%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 160.05 -0.79%▼

ZSE ICT 196.45 +0.70%▲

ZSE Materials 168.57 -3.23%▼

ZSE Real Estate 592.40 -0.08%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 183.36 +0.13%▲

ZSE Agriculture 170.96 +1.93%▲

ZSE ETF 500.53 -0.17%▼

ZNSI 99.09 +1.07%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 80.5000 +0.31%▲ 257,828,371

TIG.zw 135.4944 +0.37%▲ 1,469,405,363

MARKET ACTIVITY 30 JULY 2025

Trades:

200

Turnover (ZWG)

7,324,880.35

Market Cap (ZWG)

63,165,854,714.26

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

2,130,875.20

Zwnews