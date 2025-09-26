The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.

Data from the ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services, shows mixed fortunes for registered counters.

Below is how business was conducted at the local bourse.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

MSHL.zw 148.0000 +6.44%▲

TANG.zw 80.0000 +4.25%▲

ARIS.zw 3.0043 +1.84%▲

SACL.zw 3.6445 +1.24%▲

SEED.zw 390.2500 +0.08%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

WILD.zw 2.1600 -13.60%▼

FMP.zw 110.5000 -11.60%▼

ECO.zw 461.7946 -5.16%▼

TURN.zw 4.6844 -4.44%▼

FBC.zw 788.6000 -0.05%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 207.29 -0.47%▼

Top 10 203.43 -1.07%▼

Top 15 209.38 -0.53%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 242.33 +1.92%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 12.0000 0.00% 5,447,576

DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 4.0000 0.00% 19,776,696

MCMS.zw 200.0000 0.00% 82,313,384

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 196.92 -0.02%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 479.06 -0.96%▼

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 193.31 +0.05%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 143.83 0.00%

ZSE ICT 200.00 -5.14%▼

ZSE Materials 157.24 -1.20%▼

ZSE Real Estate 598.60 +3.61%▲

Modified Consumer Staples 190.03 +0.01%▲

ZSE Agriculture 169.04 +0.15%▲

ZSE ETF 455.15 0.00%

ZNSI 107.93 -0.99%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 90.0000 0.00% 331,493,620

TIG.zw 183.7651 +14.06%▲ 1,724,837,798

MARKET ACTIVITY 25 SEPT 2025

Trades:

118

Turnover (ZWG)

3,184,703.90

Market Cap (ZWG)

64,272,744,882.24

Foreign Purchases (ZWG)

543,618.00

Foreign Sales (ZWG)

724,033.50