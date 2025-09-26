The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.
Data from the ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services, shows mixed fortunes for registered counters.
Below is how business was conducted at the local bourse.
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
MSHL.zw 148.0000 +6.44%▲
TANG.zw 80.0000 +4.25%▲
ARIS.zw 3.0043 +1.84%▲
SACL.zw 3.6445 +1.24%▲
SEED.zw 390.2500 +0.08%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
WILD.zw 2.1600 -13.60%▼
FMP.zw 110.5000 -11.60%▼
ECO.zw 461.7946 -5.16%▼
TURN.zw 4.6844 -4.44%▼
FBC.zw 788.6000 -0.05%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 207.29 -0.47%▼
Top 10 203.43 -1.07%▼
Top 15 209.38 -0.53%▼
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 242.33 +1.92%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 12.0000 0.00% 5,447,576
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 4.0000 0.00% 19,776,696
MCMS.zw 200.0000 0.00% 82,313,384
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 196.92 -0.02%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 479.06 -0.96%▼
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 193.31 +0.05%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 143.83 0.00%
ZSE ICT 200.00 -5.14%▼
ZSE Materials 157.24 -1.20%▼
ZSE Real Estate 598.60 +3.61%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 190.03 +0.01%▲
ZSE Agriculture 169.04 +0.15%▲
ZSE ETF 455.15 0.00%
ZNSI 107.93 -0.99%▼
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 90.0000 0.00% 331,493,620
TIG.zw 183.7651 +14.06%▲ 1,724,837,798
MARKET ACTIVITY 25 SEPT 2025
Trades:
118
Turnover (ZWG)
3,184,703.90
Market Cap (ZWG)
64,272,744,882.24
Foreign Purchases (ZWG)
543,618.00
Foreign Sales (ZWG)
724,033.50