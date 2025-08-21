The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) which is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25) has released data on how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday.
Apparently, ZSE whose core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services reported mixed fortunes for registered counters.
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
UNIF.zw 129.5800 +14.67%▲
NMB.zw 400.0000 +10.50%▲
MASH.zw 130.2200 +8.56%▲
PROL.zw 130.2900 +8.15%▲
ZIMR.zw 24.0300 +5.49%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
MSHL.zw 180.0000 -10.00%▼
SACL.zw 4.2100 -7.32%▼
ZBFH.zw 301.4300 -1.41%▼
WILD.zw 3.00 -1.38%▼
TNCI.zw 119.9500 -1.22%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 204.75 +0.37%▲
Top 10 201.34 +0.63%▲
Top 15 205.30 +0.48%▲
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 236.91 -0.28%▼
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 12.5000 0.00% 5,674,558
DMCS.zw 3.1000 0.00% 4,204,412
MIZ.zw 4.0000 0.00% 19,776,696
MCMS.zw 215.0000 0.00% 88,486,888
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 194.21 +1.08%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 454.83 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 193.07 +0.04%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 146.30 0.00%
ZSE ICT 199.36 +0.17%▲
ZSE Materials 157.71 -0.59%▼
ZSE Real Estate 549.76 +2.63%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 189.52 +0.06%▲
ZSE Agriculture 174.34 +0.17%▲
ZSE ETF 481.28 0.00%
ZNSI 100.65 +0.32%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 91.2500 0.00% 336,097,698
TIG.zw 119.8600 – 2.86%▼ 1,284,266,710
MARKET ACTIVITY 20 AUG 2025
Trades:
176
Turnover (ZWG)
17,675,978.73
Market Cap (ZWG)
64,172,841,183.29
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Aug 21, 2025|RTG.zw