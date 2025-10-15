Registered counters on the local bourse the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange recorded mixed fortunes by close of business yesterday.

ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).

Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Apparently, below is how the main dashboard looked like:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

ARIS.zw 2.7486 +16.96%▲

TANG.zw 80.0000 +14.29%▲

WILD.zw 3.4100 +13.67%▲

SACL.zw 3.4165 +10.05%▲

MEIK.zw 337.9484 +2.72%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

FML.zw 187.8500 -15.00%▼

ARTD.zw 8.1614 -14.55%▼

OKZ.zw 18.6122 -11.16%▼

UNIF.zw 190.0000 -7.49%▼

SEED.zw 326.4583 -4.11%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 199.84 -0.51%▼

Top 10 197.55 +0.07%▲

Top 15 202.50 -0.50%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 227.10 -2.66%▼

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 11.9800 0.00% 5,447,576

DMCS.zw 3.4500 0.00% 4,084,862

MIZ.zw 4.0000 0.00% 19,776,696

MCMS.zw 200.0000 0.00% 82,313,384

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 189.12 +0.15%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 480.28 +0.26%▲

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 192.65 +0.39%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 130.65 +2.85%▲

ZSE ICT 180.15 +1.36%▲

ZSE Materials 127.45 +0.31%▲

ZSE Real Estate 536.07 -5.17%▼

Modified Consumer Staples 186.87 -0.10%▼

ZSE Agriculture 172.02 +0.16%▲

ZSE ETF 440.31 0.00%

ZNSI 109.98 -0.71%▼

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 110.2500 0.00% 365,339,855

TIG.zw 168.0013 -14.32%▼ 2,036,045,541

MARKET ACTIVITY 14 OCT 2025

Trades:

126

Turnover (ZWG)

1,365,452.51

Market Cap (ZWG)

62,154,891,933.85

Foreign Purchases (ZWG)

30,195.00

Foreign Sales (ZWG)

0.00