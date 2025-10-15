Registered counters on the local bourse the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange recorded mixed fortunes by close of business yesterday.
ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).
Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.
Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.
Apparently, below is how the main dashboard looked like:
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
ARIS.zw 2.7486 +16.96%▲
TANG.zw 80.0000 +14.29%▲
WILD.zw 3.4100 +13.67%▲
SACL.zw 3.4165 +10.05%▲
MEIK.zw 337.9484 +2.72%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
FML.zw 187.8500 -15.00%▼
ARTD.zw 8.1614 -14.55%▼
OKZ.zw 18.6122 -11.16%▼
UNIF.zw 190.0000 -7.49%▼
SEED.zw 326.4583 -4.11%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 199.84 -0.51%▼
Top 10 197.55 +0.07%▲
Top 15 202.50 -0.50%▼
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 227.10 -2.66%▼
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 11.9800 0.00% 5,447,576
DMCS.zw 3.4500 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 4.0000 0.00% 19,776,696
MCMS.zw 200.0000 0.00% 82,313,384
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 189.12 +0.15%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 480.28 +0.26%▲
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 192.65 +0.39%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 130.65 +2.85%▲
ZSE ICT 180.15 +1.36%▲
ZSE Materials 127.45 +0.31%▲
ZSE Real Estate 536.07 -5.17%▼
Modified Consumer Staples 186.87 -0.10%▼
ZSE Agriculture 172.02 +0.16%▲
ZSE ETF 440.31 0.00%
ZNSI 109.98 -0.71%▼
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 110.2500 0.00% 365,339,855
TIG.zw 168.0013 -14.32%▼ 2,036,045,541
MARKET ACTIVITY 14 OCT 2025
Trades:
126
Turnover (ZWG)
1,365,452.51
Market Cap (ZWG)
62,154,891,933.85
Foreign Purchases (ZWG)
30,195.00
Foreign Sales (ZWG)
0.00