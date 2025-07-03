The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) has released the latest data on how shares exchanged hands on the local bourse by close of business yesterday.
The ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).
Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.
Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa which aims be the best in providing long term capital and risk management solutions to businesses and Governments whilst allowing the public to enjoy diversified, safe and easy investment.
ZSE MAIN DASHBOARD
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
TSL.zw 284.5513 +13.82%▲
ZIMP.zw 10.0500 +0.50%▲
ZIMR.zw 26.0000 +0.18%▲
EHZL.zw 13.5068 +0.14%▲
DZL.zw 178.0000 +0.14%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
ARIS.zw 4.0000 -6.67%▼
ECO.zw 380.1458 -2.02%▼
CBZ.zw 710.0000 -1.39%▼
TURN.zw 7.0200 -0.28%▼
SEED.zw 238.1010 -0.19%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 198.16 -0.15%▼
Top 10 193.25 -0.48%▼
Top 15 197.39 -0.42%▼
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 239.57 +0.85%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 14.9965 0.00% 4,539,646
DMCS.zw 3.0000 0.00% 4,084,862
MIZ.zw 5.0000 0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 215.0000 0.00% 77,786,148
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 201.79 -0.38%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 333.63 -11.38%▼
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 184.78 +0.46%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 168.23 0.00%
ZSE ICT 166.61 -1.86%▼
ZSE Materials 165.44 -0.01%▼
ZSE Real Estate 590.33 +0.05%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 184.70 +0.56%▲
ZSE Agriculture 165.18 +1.82%▲
ZSE ETF 507.45 0.00%
ZNSI 93.95 -0.21%▼
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 70.0000 +1.45%▲ 213,629,222
TIG.zw 133.5552 0.00% 1,320,138,100
MARKET ACTIVITY 02 JULY 2025
Trades:
105
Turnover (ZWG)
11,771,175.02
Market Cap (ZWG)
61,007,008,284.44
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
60,907.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
7,620,900.00