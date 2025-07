The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is now listed…on its own platform.

The local bourse says the self-listing is to unlock shareholder value, improve access to capital markets, enhance brand visibility, and strengthen corporate governance.

ZSE joins a list of exchanges that have done the same; including the JSE, Nairobi Securities Exchange, London Stock Exchange, and NYSE.

The Government of Zimbabwe is the largest shareholder, with 32%, and plans to retain its stake.

Zwnews