The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged the public to cooperate with police teams which are conducting crime and road safety awareness campaigns for the closure of schools, Independence and Easter Holidays from 07th April 2025 to 22nd April 2025.

ZRP says in this regard, the public and motorists are implored to be crime and road safety conscious.

Apparently, most holiday have been characterized by rising road traffic accidents which is most cases are attributed to human error.

In the same vein, robberies have been seen to be on the rise during holidays as thieves pounce on residential areas while owners are away.

The police is on record calling on property owners not to leave their houses unattended.

Zwnews