The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has invited some members of the Zimbabwe National Service Youth Graduates Association over what they call an unsanctioned gathering.

In a statement posted on ZRP X handle, the law enforcement agency said these members are persons of interest.

“Reference is made to a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, in which some members of the Zimbabwe National Service Youth Graduates Association are engaged in an unsanctioned gathering.

“These members are persons of interest,” said the ZRP.

This came after the said members held a press conference yesterday in support of war veteran Blessed Geza calling for the arrest of the Zviganandas.

These youths gave President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s government an ultimatum to act on their concerns.

They warned that failure by the police to act, leaves them with no choice than to join the 1 million man march called for by Geza.

Geza called for a 1 million man march on 17 October 2025, aimed at pushing President Mnangagwa to arrest Zviganandas.