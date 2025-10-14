The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has taken note of media inquiries and follow-ups on identification of Zimbabweans who sadly died in the fatal road traffic accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa on 12th October 2025 and the official notification of relatives in Zimbabwe.

“The ZRP has taken note of media inquiries and follow-ups on identification of Zimbabweans who sadly died in the fatal road traffic accident in Limpopo Province, South Africa on 12th October 2025 and the official notification of relatives in Zimbabwe.

“The ZRP is currently awaiting for all the due processes to be conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Trade and the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa.

“The ZRP is therefore ready to offer the necessary assistance in notifying relatives in Zimbabwe once all formalities are finalized as alluded to above,” said ZRP.