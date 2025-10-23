In a press statement ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they increase roadblocks when there is public order situations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has clarified on why there has been increased roadblocks across the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has clarified on why there has been increased roadblocks across the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has clarified on why there has been increased roadblocks across the country.

Meanwhile, in other news, the ZRP confirms the arrest of Tafadzwa Mandaza (3worth on 23/10/25 in connection with the stabbing of her husband Abraham Chirivhayo (35) with a knife during a dispute over debts to loan sharks.

The complainant has since been referred to a local hospital for medical attention after sustaining a deep cut on the stomach, resulting in protruding intestines.