The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has clarified on the arrest of Dilesh Nguwaya Drax Consultancy on corruption allegations.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said after all has been said and done, the police handed the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration.

He said, however, whilst the docket was still at NPA the Supreme Court made a pronouncement that cleared Nguwaya.

Nyathi added that the NPA has since refused to prosecute him.

