The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has commended the public for the peaceful environment which generally characterized the whole country on 31/03/25.

Currently the security situation is calm with police officers fully deployed on the ground in all parts of the country.

Apparently, ZRP has urged the public and business community to continue with their socio-economic activities on 01/04/2025 as the security situation is calm and conducive for various activities.

Police said it will give a comprehensive update on the security situation on 01/04/2025.

