The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted social media reports alleging that members of the community invaded Strathmore Farm in Banket to steal potatoes saying the claims are false.

However, in a viral video the farmer recorded several people allegedly stealing potatoes from his farm, a sign that could be misconstrued the farm owner did not authorise anyone to pick potatoes from his farm.

In a press statement, the police said the farm was never invaded neither did the locals stole any potatoes as implied in the video.