ZRP Police, VID resume full roadblocks starting from next week

POLICE will next week resume roadblocks and checkpoints on the country’s highways to minimise road carnage by enforcing traffic regulations ahead of the festive season, a Cabinet minister has said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Engineer Joel Biggie Matiza announced the development in a meeting yesterday.

A high number of accidents are normally recorded during the festive season.

Matiza said police and other stakeholders will be on the roads as from next week ahead of the festive season.

“We’ve had quite a number of accidents in the past month and we are taking measures to try and make sure that we curb the carnage on the roads, “said Eng Matiza.

The ZRP had become one of the most corrupt organisations during former president Mr Robert Mugabe’s rule where cops had become synonymous with endless roadblocks where bribery was the order of the day.

But after President Mnangagwa assumed power, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture embarked on a police restructuring and retooling exercise in a bid to transform the ZRP into a people-centred force. Government last month announced that it had hiked fines for road traffic offenders

herald