Image: Crime Watch Zimbabwe

Claude Jele, a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer who was stationed in Gweru has taken his own life citing economic hardship & poor renumeration.

He wrote a letter before drinking poison.

In the letter, he wrote: Having survived all these 38 years, i have reached a point where i feel like its all the same being on this earth or leaving.

So plz do not accuse anyone or anything its my personal decision to end my life this way.

NDAZVISARUDZIRA NZIRA YANGU ndinoziva mucharwadziwa but handisi kuona chikonzero chekuraramira, i have failed.

GANIZANI na KEISHA zvichakurwadzai ndinoti mundiregerere vanangu. Mukure zvakanaka ndatungamira mberi. Mai vakabereka ndinoti musazvidya moyo kuti sei zvadaro.

Ndini ndega ndaita izvi nekuona kuti ndakundikana muhupenyu handisi kuona zvandinoraramira.

Mai Keisha musawana chamunovafungira kana chii zvacho havana chekuita nezvandaita izvi tanga tigere zvakanaka chose.

Ava vanhu vazivisei

+2637874062 Zimono ****

+2637736681 Ketias ****

Ndini wenyu Claude Jele

-Crime Watch Zimbabwe