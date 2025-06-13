Two Zimbabwe Republic Police officers from Sakubva were fined USD 500 each after assauIting Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers.

The incident happened on December 11, 2024, near Mutare Teachers College during a bribery investigation.

The assauIt occurred after ZACC officers arrested one of the police officers for soliciting a bribe at the roadblock.

The other two officers reacted vioIentIy when ZACC returned to seize the roadblock declaration book, which was critical evidence.

They pulled a ZACC officer from a vehicle, took the exhibit, and fled.

One ZACC officer was injured.

The court fined the offenders $500 each and a 4-month prison sentence, suspended for 5 years.