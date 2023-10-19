The Zimbabwe Republic Police in the Midlands province has issued a 12-day amnesty for holders of unlicensed firearms or those with expired licences to hand over the guns to their nearest police station.

This is without questions asked or any risk of criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the police is on record expressing concern over armed robberies in which guns are used.

At times shootouts have ensued between police detectives and suspected armed robbers.

Most recently, two suspected armed robbers were shot dead by police in an exchange of fire.

The two suspected armed robbers who robbed Interfresh Limited of US$362 000 cash in 2019 before committing a spate of robberies in Harare and Bulawayo were shot and killed by the police in a bushy area near Southlea Park yesterday.

The two, Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43) were on Tuesday arrested in Mutare before they were brought to Harare for further investigations.

Following the investigations, Zulu and Takawira indicated to the detectives that they had hid guns in a bushy area near Manyame River where they were then taken to.

It is alleged that when they arrived at the scene, the suspects tried to escape while taking advantage of the rainy weather.

Zwnews