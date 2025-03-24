Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is now a mercenary unit which anyone can hire to fight on their behalf.

His comments comes after popular Zimbabwean podcaster Dj Ollah 7 real name Owen Madondo was arrested on charges of cyber bullying Mudiwa Hood. This is after he interviewed musician Holy Ten.

“The ZRP are reducing themselves into a mercenary unit which anyone can pay to fight private battles.

“We have seen the same with the Chimombe& Mpofu case.

“The easy target would be to say it’s politics but it’s not.

“It’s simply someone with money using it to wage a private battle,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mliswa condemned Ollah 7’s arrest, saying instead it is guest on the show who should have been arrested.

“Today I was at the Court in solidarity with DJ Ollah,who was unjustly arrested.

“At the very least the guest should be the one arrested not the journalist.

“We are currently experiencing a wave of monied people paying the police to arrest their supposed adversaries,” he said.

Zwnews