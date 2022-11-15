Harare provincial police intelligence officer Superintendent, who is being accused of leaking a University of Zimbabwe law degree examination paper has denied the allegations during his bail application.

The said paper had to be suspended after the incident.

He was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers last Friday, and appeared in court yesterday, where he denied the charges.

He was denied bail after prosecutors convinced the court that the suspect has shown inclinations of interfering with state witnesses.

ZACC investigating officer Tafadzwa Chivavarika said Maunganidze had shown that he could interfere with state witnesses after he contacted a witness, Farai Madombi to delete the examination document which he sent via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, this incident happened at the time ‘Ordinary’ Level exams papers were also leaked.

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) recently issued statement saying a number of people have been arrested over the matter.

Those arrested include students, examination administrators among others.

And according to ZIMSEC investigations are still ongoing.

