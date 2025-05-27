Villagers in Bulilima District, Matebeleland South Province are blaming the police after a handcuffed body is found in a pit latrine near a rural clinic.

Villagers uncovered a body with handcuffs still on its wrists amid allegations of police involvement in the death.

Apparently, they claim that the handcuffs resemble those typically used by police and have implicate a local officer in the death.

However, local accounts suggest the remains may belong to a man who had recently arrived in the area seeking work.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a probe into the matter.

Zwnews