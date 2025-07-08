THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will audit rations distributed to stations in a bid to plug holes amid claims senior officers are abusing the facility, NewsDay can report.

The audit is among a raft of measures introduced by Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, who is meeting senior police officers from across Zimbabwe with a strong message against indiscipline within the force that has been ravaged by a myriad of ills, including corruption.

Junior police officers recently raised alarm over the conduct of their bosses, who are allegedly selling food rations meant for subordinates, seeking Mutamba’s intervention to ensure accountability in the distribution process.

Early this year, government revived canteens at police stations, providing officers lavish meals, including breakfast comprising fried eggs and lunch including meat.

Police officers welcomed the move, saying it will curb corruption given that they will be well fed, obviating the need to solicit bribes to buy food.

But they claim that instead of enjoying these benefits, officers are reportedly going hungry as senior officials allegedly divert and sell food supplies meant for them.

It has, however, emerged that Mutamba, who held an extraordinary meeting with senior officers in Lupane, Matabelaland North, called on officers to maintain discipline, professionalism and commitment to their duties.

“Rations are to be well distributed. You are going to be audited. Let us all be disciplined; there is a lot of indiscipline among officers. I expect a change in all aspects. Let us change our mindset, stay in clean places, including offices,” he reportedly told senior officers at the meeting.

Mutamba warned junior officers that they cannot fight the system but rather embrace it.

“The Commissioner-General of Police shall be visiting police establishments to assess. Please have guiding principles and know them at your stations,” he said.

Mutamba barred the use of cellphones among officers.

“Let us use radios. All police stations to do parades and the officers-in-charge should inspect the parades on cleanliness, identity cards and points. Training is coming, we want efficiency. Training shall be the order of the day,” he said.

According to a police sources, who attended the meeting, inspectors and chief inspectors will undergo a 42-day training, while non-commissioned officers will spend 84 days in training.

“Let us ensure government property is well-kept. Repair broken windows and door handles, as well as flashing units. At roadblocks, why does a conductor come to you? Let us deal with drivers at blocks; let us go back to basics. Deployed members will be given feedback at the end of their tour of duty and performance will be measured at the end of duty,” Mutamba said.

The source also told NewsDay that Mutamba is not happy with the way information is being shared with journalists.

“Why is it that only information from the police is leaking or seen on social media. Let us be very careful with the handling of organisational matters. Desist from the use of social media. Be a smart officer to gain respect.

“Desist from corruption. Those who are supposed to have name tags are supposed to wear them.”

He urged officers to resist the use of drugs.

“Be proud of yourself; do not be reduced to beggars. Do not engage in operating mishikashika. You will be charged, a board of suitability convened and dismissed. No driving of a police coloured vehicle while in civilian attire,” Mutamba told the officers.

Meanwhile, ZRP national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the re-training of police officers, adding it has already begun.

“As we speak, officers’ trainings have been ongoing since January across the board for both junior and senior officers. Currently, we have some under training at Mkushi Academy, formerly Morris Depot, where superintendents are undergoing training.

“We have officers-in-charge in Shamva. Our training is ongoing and cascading to junior members. Whatever information is being said, the Commissioner-General has directed that training must be done in terms of performance, provision, discipline and assurance that police officers are well-informed on how the government system operates. It’s a wholesome training programme not targeting any particular topic but anything relevant to policing,” he said.

Nyathi said the force was investigating reports that rations were being stolen at police stations.

According to allegations made by their juniors, some senior officers are allegedly taking rice, sugar, potatoes, cooking oil and eggs to their families, depriving junior officers of the privilege.

They also alleged that the leakages are rampant throughout the ranks, as bosses loot with low-ranking cops end up being disadvantaged.

