The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is enforcing a no-mobile-phone policy for officers on duty.

In an internal memorandum, Masvingo Province Commanding Officer said despite numerous calls, commanders are not enforcing the policy.

He pointed out that with immediate effect no officer should be found in possession of their cell phones while on duty.

However, police officers say the idea is primitive adding that they don’t know how this will work in practice as they use phones to call for back-up, summon ambulances to accident scenes and coordinate transport.