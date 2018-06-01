Drunk CID cop rapes maid, flees to Malawi

A DETECTIVE attached to the Vehicle Theft Squad at Mutare Central police district is on the run after he allegedly raped his maid twice at his residence in Hobhouse high-density suburb.

Detective Assistant Inspector James Kachingwe has since vanished after committing the crime.

The incident happened last week at his house Number 923 Hobhouse 2. Since the alleged incident which was reported at Chikanga Police Station, the suspect is not reporting for duty at CID Mutare.

Officer Commanding Manicaland Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Dorothy Kupara confirmed the rape.

“Yes I heard about the case last week but I went out on duty before I could get the finer details of what really happened,” she said.

However, police sources privy to the case said Det Ass Insp Kachingwe came home drunk on the fateful day.

His wife is a teacher in the rural areas.

“In his drunken stupor he forced himself on his maid and raped her once during the night. Early in the morning he repeated his attack and raped the maid once more. After committing the offence, he vanished.

“He is not coming to work. His cell phones are switched off and he has since removed his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts.

“Kachingwe is of Malawian origins and the probability is high that he could have skipped out of the country and fled to Malawi. Investigations are in progress,” said the source who chose not to be named citing protocol. state media