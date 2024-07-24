The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has deployed a truckload of police officers at ZESA Training Centre, where law enforcement agents disrupted a meeting reportedly convened by the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU).

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the development, saying they have since deployed a legal team to help the students.

“Over 60 students have reportedly been beaten, injured and arrested by the riot police at ZESA National Training Center,” posted ZINASU on its X handle.