The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) categorically disassociates itself from the treasonous social media videos and statements issued by a rogue policeman, Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza, recently.

The errant member has since been arrested and is now facing both disciplinary charges under the Police Act [Chapter 11:10] and criminal proceedings.

The Commissioner- General of Police Stephen Mutamba assures the public that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue serving the people of Zimbabwe and the country ‘s leadership in line with the tenets of the police’s constitutional mandate.

Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza had earlier been reported to have stolen police car was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after allegedly disappearing from Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) in Harare on August 13 with a Ford Ranger bearing police colours.

An internal police memo seen by ZimLive had ordered stations in Mashonaland Central to mount roadblocks to intercept the vehicle, which was believed to be in the province.

However, within hours, videos emerged on social media showing Mandizvidza in uniform, claiming to have taken over the leadership of the ZRP and giving Chinese nationals “48 hours” to leave the country.

“Regrettably our relationship with the Zimbabwean public has not always been ideal,” he said in one video.

“For any harm or mistrust caused during the execution of our duties I wish to offer our sincere apology.

“As of today, the ZRP are committed to serving the people… In line with recent developments, I am announcing that I will be taking charge of ZRP with immediate effect with a focus to empowering young officers to lead and drive positive change within the organisation and country at large.”

Mandizvidza, who stated that he was also known as “Sibling,” said he worked as the Member in Charge Senior Officers Desk at PGHQ.

Police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the officer’s conduct bordered on treason, and warned the public not to be misled by his messages.

Mandizvidza was taken into custody on Thursday in Harare under circumstances that were not immediately disclosed.

The ZRP says it is continuing investigations into the alleged theft of the police vehicle and the “treasonous utterances.”

He is expected to face multiple charges.