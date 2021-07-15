The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has distanced itself from a social media notice carrying the force’s logo claiming they would require receipts of goods imported from South Africa as proof that goods were not looted.

“The ZRP dismisses an article circulating on social media on looting of goods in South Africa which is accompanied by a ZRP logo.

“The public should take note that the ZRP has not issued this statement.

“In this regard the public should ignore the false and fake message,” posted ZRP on its Twitter account.

The police added that while the force do not condone acts of criminality in SA, it disassociates itself from this fake message, adding that any official statement from ZRP will be issued through appropriate channels.

-Zwnews