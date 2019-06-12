ZRP cops declare war on machete thugs

MATTHEW DLIWAYO

KWEKWE- The Zimbabwe Republic Police on Monday vowed to bring to an end the agonizing cases of violent clashes involving machete-wielding assailants who have caused mayhem in the gold-mining areas within the Midlands province in the past months.

Speaking to this publication during an awareness campaign against violence in Kwekwe, the provincial police spokesperson for Midlands province, Joel Goko said the police will conduct continuous raids in public places to ensure safety of the citizens. Goko also highlighted that there will be an increase in ZRP stop and search activities on vehicles, adding that they will also engage in continued night patrols as a way of combating criminals fleecing residents of their valuables.

“As police officers, we are not going to sit and watch as criminals abuse traditional weapons by robbing people. We are going to conduct raids and we are also going to public places such as beer halls and night clubs for searches and if we find anyone with a weapon, we will effectively arrest such people and they will face punitive and corrective measures,” Goko said.

Goko also implored on members of the public to guard against their properties and ensure that they are not vulnerable to robbers.

“It is also advisable that you leave someone who watches over your homes while you are absent and you must also make it a point that you know the serial numbers of your valuable gadgets so that you can identify them in the event that they are stolen,” said Goko.

According to Goko, the campaign against crime and violence which started in Kwekwe will spread to other parts of the province like Silobela, Zhombe and Zvishavane where illegal gold mining activities are rife.

“We have started with Kwekwe and from here, we hope that we will be able to spread the message to other areas such as Zhombe, Silobela and Zvishavane,” he said.

midlandsnews

agencies