A 32-year-old man from Nkayi has been arrested for attacking police officers with stones.

National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are still under way.

“The ZRP warns the public against attacking police officers. On January 14, 2023, ZRP Nkayi arrested Thompson Banda (32) for attacking police officers with stones. The police officers had pounced on the suspect and his seven other accomplices who had planned to conduct a robbery at Matopa, Inyathi. Investigations are still in progress,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.