File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 58 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 12/07/25 at around 1400 hours.

According to police the accident took place when a Toyota Allion vehicle with two occupants on board veered off the road resulting in the vehicle hitting a trailer of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with ten passengers on board.

The Sprinter was travelling towards Masvingo while the Toyota Allion vehicle was travelling towards Harare.

Though the police did not confirm the number of those who have died, bodies of the victims are said to have had been taken to Beatrice Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the road.

Apparently, in most cases accidents have been attributed to human error.

Zwnews