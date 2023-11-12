Bulawayo Chiefs vs. Triangle

  • Result: Bulawayo Chiefs 2 – 0 Triangle
  • Half-time: (1) – (0)

Dynamos vs. Chicken Inn

  • Result: Dynamos 2 – 1 Chicken Inn
  • Half-time: (1) – (1)

GreenFuel vs. CAPS Utd

  • Result: GreenFuel 2 – 2 CAPS Utd
  • Half-time: (2) – (0)

Highlanders vs. Herentals

  • Result: Highlanders 2 – 1 Herentals
  • Half-time: (2) – (1)

Hwange vs. Black Rhinos

  • Result: Hwange 3 – 0 Black Rhinos
  • Half-time: (1) – (0)

Yadah vs. Platinum

  • Result: Yadah 2 – 1 Platinum
  • Half-time: (1) – (1)

Round 32 – 11.11. 13:00

Cranborne Bullets vs. Manica

  • Result: Cranborne Bullets 0 – 0 Manica
  • Half-time: (0) – (0)

Sheasham vs. ZPC Kariba

  • Result: Sheasham 2 – 2 ZPC Kariba
  • Half-time: (2) – (1)

Simba Bhora vs. Ngezi Platinum

  • Result: Simba Bhora 1 – 2 Ngezi Platinum

Log table 12 November 2023