Bulawayo Chiefs vs. Triangle
- Result: Bulawayo Chiefs 2 – 0 Triangle
- Half-time: (1) – (0)
Dynamos vs. Chicken Inn
- Result: Dynamos 2 – 1 Chicken Inn
- Half-time: (1) – (1)
GreenFuel vs. CAPS Utd
- Result: GreenFuel 2 – 2 CAPS Utd
- Half-time: (2) – (0)
Highlanders vs. Herentals
- Result: Highlanders 2 – 1 Herentals
- Half-time: (2) – (1)
Hwange vs. Black Rhinos
- Result: Hwange 3 – 0 Black Rhinos
- Half-time: (1) – (0)
Yadah vs. Platinum
- Result: Yadah 2 – 1 Platinum
- Half-time: (1) – (1)
Round 32 – 11.11. 13:00
Cranborne Bullets vs. Manica
- Result: Cranborne Bullets 0 – 0 Manica
- Half-time: (0) – (0)
Sheasham vs. ZPC Kariba
- Result: Sheasham 2 – 2 ZPC Kariba
- Half-time: (2) – (1)
Simba Bhora vs. Ngezi Platinum
- Result: Simba Bhora 1 – 2 Ngezi Platinum
Log table 12 November 2023