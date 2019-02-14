ZPS Police hunt Walter Magaya over $22 million cash

Zimbabwe Police Service(ZPS) is hunting PHD church leader Mr Walter Magaya $22 million tax allegations.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is accusing Magaya of under-declaring his earnings.

Police spokesperson Commission Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed police were looking for Magaya.

“He has been summoned for an interview,” she said. “Police are eager to interview him on allegations of tax evasion.” she said

A ZIMRA official, Mr John Chakasikwa, confirmed that they were after Magaya over the tax issue.

“We are working with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority on the matter,” said Chakasikwa. “At this point, the NPA has the information you require.”

agencies