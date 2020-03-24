Zimbabwe’s first coronavirus victim Zororo Makamba has been buried today with very few of his friends and family members around at the family farm. This comes after the Makamba family reported that they were subjected to a heartbreaking ordeal by Mnangagwa, his wife, after his government failed to provide a ventilator, oxygen, running water and simple things like electric plugs to power a life saving machine at Wilkins Hospital.

The media icon died after Borrowdale Trauma Centre demanded more than US$120 000 in order for Zororo to use their ventilator.

Zimbabweans now face a bleak coronavirus battle after it emerged that the 30-year-old son of a wealthy Zanu PF politician with direct access to the First Family was left alone to die at Wilkins Hospital because there is nothing tangible to save lives in the country’s broken health delivery system. Graphic image posted below show that Zororo visited Minister Mthuli Ncube and President Mnangagwa’s offices soon after returning from America.

Meanwhile, heartless critics have blasted Zororo’s father James Makamba and the ruling Zanu PF elite for buying luxury properties abroad forgetting to build hospitals at home. Various social media posts allege that Makamba who was close to the Mujurus(see pictures) is just like the rest of Zimbabwe political elite who have done nothing for the country.