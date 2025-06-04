The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned the public that it will be conducting a training exercise in some parts of Harare.

In a press statement, ZNA urged Harare residents not to worry, saying the exercise will not affect their day to day operations.

Apparently, for some Zimbabweans, whenever they see military personnel on the streets what comes to mind is the 2017 coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was removed from power by the army in 2017 and replaced by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

