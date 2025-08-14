A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has reportedly been murdered in Muguta, Epworth.

According to Epworth News, this latest incident took place few days after another tragic and senseless loss of life.

The ZNA and the Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the development.

Recently a gruesome murder occurred at Tobela Night Club in Ward 6, leaving the community in mourning.

A dispute over a snooker token escalated into violence, resulting in the fatal stabbing of a young man identified as Tafadzwa.

Witnesses told Epworth News that the argument broke out between patrons inside the club before quickly turning violent.

Tafadzwa was stabbed in the back and sustained serious injuries.

Bystanders attempted to rush him to Domboramwari Police Station for assistance after he was treated at a local surgery, but sadly, he died in a taxi before reaching the station.

The two suspects reportedly fled the scene immediately after the attack and are still at large.

Tafadzwa was not just another youth from Jacha — he was a passionate and talented footballer known in local sporting circles for his active participation in community games.

His death marks yet another name added to the growing list of young lives being claimed by violence in the community.

Week after week, murder cases are being reported, painting a grim picture of a community struggling with crime.

