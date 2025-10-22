Minister of Legal Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has responded to a document making rounds on social media, allegedly crafted to push President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s agenda.

Reacting to the document titled Breaking Barriers Initiative, Ziyambi said it is unsubstantiated and should not be taken as official position of the ruling party.

According to Ziyambi the unsigned paper, allegedly linked to proposed constitutional amendments under ZANU PF’s Resolution Number 1 (October 2024), came from dubious sources.

He clarified that while legal experts have submitted various amendment proposals, no official decision or approval has been made.

“The public will be informed transparently once any genuine amendments are confirmed. Citizens are urged to ignore the false document, described as spurious and misleading,” he said