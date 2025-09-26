Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has tipped vice president Constantino Chiwenga to be the next President of Zimbabwe.

He makes these sentiments at the time the succession battle taking various twists and turns.

Zivhu posits that while a lot is being said on meetings, conferences and congresses, these platforms have no bearing on who will replace President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“Gen Chiwenga is poised to be our next president after the current one completes his term. Discussions about congresses and new leadership are premature – the President’s succession isn’t determined by such forums,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zivhu says the original ZANU PF and the Generation 40 are regrouping while those pushing the 2030 agenda are in sixies and sevens.

“The G40 and original ZANU factions are regrouping, while their mercenaries who were touting the 2030 agenda are returning to obscurity.

“Confusion and desperation can be destructive if not managed carefully – a warning to those who aren’t cautious,” he adds.

He implores Zimbabweans to unite saying politics should not make people enemies. “Politics should unite us, not divide us.

“Just like soccer brings people together, we should engage in politics with respect and civility. Let’s refrain from hatred and violence – such negativity is unwarranted among humans. After all, poison is for pests, not people.”

Zwnews