Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has taken a swipe at Apostolic sects, implying that they are misleading President Emmerson Mnangagwa that God wants him to go beyond 2028.

Without mentioning Mnangagwa by name, Zivhu said such Apostolic sects have potential of ruining the country by pushing the 2030 agenda.

“Mapositori anoda shamhu, ndivo vachatiurayira Nyika, ne zviporofita zvavo zve fake, hanzi Mwari vati darikirai 2028 ndizvo zvataura Gabireri mutumwa muzvirege zvinhu zvenyu izvozvo,” he said.

(Apostolic sects need to be punished, they are ruining the country with fake prophecies that God wants him to go beyond 2028. Stop it.)

He said those trying to destroy Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with fake allegations will not succeed.

“A man who survived war and attempts on his life won’t be fazed by corruption allegations. He’s a battle-hardened soldier, not a fleeting target,” he said.

Zivhu’s comments comes at the time former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has launched an attack on Chiwenga. It is reported that Mliswa was paid by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to ruin his deputy.

Chiwenga is on record calling for the arrest of people who are engaging in corruption, most of them reportedly aligned to President Mnangagwa.