The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Emmanuel Sitima is appearing in court this morning after being denied opportunity to pay a fine.

Sitima was arrested yesterday when police disrupted a students meeting at TelOne Training Center, however his colleagues were allowed to pay fines.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Sitima has roundly condemned:

Amnesty International Zimbabwe said: “We strongly condemn the arrest of 44 students, including @Zinasuzim

president Emmanuel Sitima, at the ZESA Training Centre in Harare yesterday. Authorities must respect the freedom of assembly and association.

“We demand the immediate release of Emmanuel Sitima and call for prompt investigations into the allegations of beatings and injuries sustained at the hands of authorities.”

Former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Job Sikhala who spent about a year in pre-trial detention has the following to say:

Emmanuel Sitima was yesterday arrested together with more than 40 students who are under the banner of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU).

Sitima is the president of ZINASU. When others were forced to pay admission of guilty fines, Sitima is the only one they refused to pay the fine, and they detained him.

This is not the first time Sitima has become the victim of persecution by the criminal regime in Harare.

In May 2023, Sitima and 5 others were arrested and spent 62 days in prison, missing their university exams after being denied bail for being accused of standing in solidarity with me when I was under state persecution.

He and the 5 others spent 62 days in prison on the case, which was thrown away after no evidence was produced in court to sustain the state allegations against them.

Today, once more, again, they have decided to arrest him for standing in solidarity with the Avondale 78.

We rally behind Emmanuel Sitima for standing for what is right. This country belongs to all of us, and every citizen has the right to enjoy freedom of association and freedom of assembly.

Sitima is innocent and must be released immediately.

Zwnews