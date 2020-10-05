ZINASU leader Takudzwa Ngadziore today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for his routine remand.

Ngadziore who is waiting to have his appeal against bail ruling by the magistrate court before the High Court was abducted, beaten, and arrested over three weeks ago and charged with inciting public violence.

Meanwhile, renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who was once arrested for the same offence and is out on bail has expressed dismay over Ngadziore’s continued detention.

“I feel sad seeing ZINASU president Ngadziore boarding the prison van going back to a horrible reality.

“I know how it feels!

“No water in the cells, sewage flowing where inmates get their food, overcrowding, no masks for all prisoners.

“His only crime is asking for accountability,” he said.

Like 224 Dislike 28

94649

0

0

cookie-check

ZINASU president further remanded in prison

no